Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) Downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

MYOK has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush lowered Myokardia from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Myokardia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Myokardia from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $121.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. CSFB restated a neutral rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Myokardia in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered Myokardia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $198.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYOK opened at $222.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.22 and a beta of 2.07. Myokardia has a 52-week low of $42.65 and a 52-week high of $224.00.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.19. On average, equities research analysts expect that Myokardia will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Myokardia by 101.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 80,873 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

