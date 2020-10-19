Nam Tai Property Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Shares of Nam Tai Property Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nam Tai Property in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nam Tai Property in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Investec lowered Nam Tai Property to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nam Tai Property in a research note on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS LCSHF traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.57. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,727. Nam Tai Property has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average of $9.12.

About Nam Tai Property

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Analyst Recommendations for Nam Tai Property (OTCMKTS:LCSHF)

Receive News & Ratings for Nam Tai Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nam Tai Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit