National Bank Financial Raises Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Price Target to C$108.00

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$96.00 to C$108.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Shares of TSE TRI opened at C$109.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$103.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$97.40. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of C$75.91 and a 1-year high of C$109.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.51.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.98 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Brian S. Peccarelli sold 7,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.34, for a total value of C$737,040.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30 shares in the company, valued at C$3,100.28.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.