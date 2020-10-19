National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of NWLI opened at $193.74 on Thursday. National Western Life Group has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $298.00. The stock has a market cap of $704.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.62.
National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $13.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $216.02 million for the quarter.
National Western Life Group Company Profile
National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and Acquired Businesses segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.
