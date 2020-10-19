National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NWLI opened at $193.74 on Thursday. National Western Life Group has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $298.00. The stock has a market cap of $704.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.62.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $13.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $216.02 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 18,507 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and Acquired Businesses segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

