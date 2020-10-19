NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Shares Gap Down to $0.75

NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.75, but opened at $0.69. NCS Multistage shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 9,469 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. NCS Multistage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.23.

The stock has a market cap of $35.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. NCS Multistage had a negative return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 33.42%. The company had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that NCS Multistage Holdings Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NCS Multistage stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) by 251.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,500 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of NCS Multistage worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

NCS Multistage Company Profile (NASDAQ:NCSM)

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

