NEM Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20.26 Million (XEM)

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. NEM has a total market capitalization of $1.02 billion and $20.26 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000966 BTC on exchanges including Cryptomate, Huobi, OpenLedger DEX and Livecoin. In the last seven days, NEM has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

About NEM

NEM (CRYPTO:XEM) is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official website is nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. NEM’s official message board is forum.nem.io.

NEM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Exrates, Crex24, BTC Trade UA, OpenLedger DEX, OKEx, Bittrex, Bithumb, BTC-Alpha, Zaif, CoinTiger, Iquant, Cryptopia, COSS, Koineks, Coinsuper, Liquid, Indodax, Binance, Upbit, Kryptono, Huobi, Coinbe, LiteBit.eu, HitBTC, Cryptomate, YoBit, Livecoin, Kuna, B2BX and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

