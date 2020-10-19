Neo Price Down 3.6% Over Last Week (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. Neo has a total market capitalization of $1.24 billion and approximately $381.38 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neo coin can now be purchased for $17.58 or 0.00149782 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Binance, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008528 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00257384 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00094092 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00034568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.41 or 0.01366912 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000222 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008577 BTC.

About Neo

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neo’s official website is neo.org

Buying and Selling Neo

Neo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, BCEX, HitBTC, Coinsuper, Koinex, Coinrail, Bitinka, Bittrex, Bitfinex, Cobinhood, Allcoin, Livecoin, Bibox, Cryptopia, Gate.io, Upbit, Ovis, BitForex, Exrates, Binance, CoinEx, Switcheo Network, COSS, DragonEX, Kucoin, LBank, Huobi, Liquid, TDAX, Tidebit, OKEx, Coinnest, CoinBene, ZB.COM, CoinEgg, BitMart, Bitbns and OTCBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

