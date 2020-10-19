Neo Price Reaches $17.58 on Major Exchanges (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. In the last week, Neo has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One Neo coin can now be bought for about $17.58 or 0.00149782 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, Bitinka, DragonEX and OKEx. Neo has a total market capitalization of $1.24 billion and approximately $381.38 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Neo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008528 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00257384 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00094092 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00034568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.41 or 0.01366912 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000222 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008577 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official website is neo.org

Neo Coin Trading

Neo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Bibox, Bitbns, BitForex, HitBTC, DragonEX, Cobinhood, COSS, Cryptopia, BigONE, Livecoin, Huobi, Upbit, Coinrail, LBank, TDAX, BCEX, Exrates, Bitinka, CoinEx, Allcoin, Liquid, Kucoin, CoinEgg, Koinex, OTCBTC, CoinBene, Coinsuper, Bitfinex, Gate.io, Tidebit, Coinnest, Bittrex, Ovis, OKEx, Switcheo Network, ZB.COM and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.