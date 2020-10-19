Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is Barton Investment Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Barton Investment Management cut its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,571 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 7,838 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 22.2% of Barton Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Barton Investment Management owned 0.10% of Netflix worth $231,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,171,135 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,274,032,000 after acquiring an additional 797,481 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,099,165 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,140,484,000 after purchasing an additional 148,672 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Netflix by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,873,203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,762,464,000 after purchasing an additional 759,686 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 5.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,406,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,549,980,000 after purchasing an additional 161,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Netflix by 39.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,685,577 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,008,435,000 after buying an additional 763,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 4,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $2,698,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 34,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.68, for a total transaction of $16,613,728.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,613,728.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,544 shares of company stock valued at $97,503,985. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Netflix from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $530.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $514.80.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $5.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $536.00. 171,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,442,860. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.80 and a 1 year high of $575.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $507.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $463.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.13, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

