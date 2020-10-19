Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 18.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,400 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 0.5% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Netflix were worth $11,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,171,135 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,274,032,000 after purchasing an additional 797,481 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,099,165 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,140,484,000 after buying an additional 148,672 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Netflix by 24.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,873,203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,762,464,000 after buying an additional 759,686 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 5.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,406,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,549,980,000 after buying an additional 161,395 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Netflix by 39.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,685,577 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,008,435,000 after buying an additional 763,798 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $6.25 on Monday, reaching $537.04. 173,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,442,860. The company has a market capitalization of $234.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.80 and a 12-month high of $575.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $507.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $463.66.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective (up from $460.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $514.80.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 4,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $2,698,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,530,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 43,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.83, for a total value of $21,395,954.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,954.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 198,544 shares of company stock valued at $97,503,985. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

