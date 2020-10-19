Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,517 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in Netflix by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 688.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $6.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $536.85. The stock had a trading volume of 128,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,442,860. The company has a market capitalization of $234.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.80 and a 1-year high of $575.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $507.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $463.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 4,907 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $2,698,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,237 shares in the company, valued at $4,530,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 34,853 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.68, for a total value of $16,613,728.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,613,728.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,544 shares of company stock valued at $97,503,985 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Netflix from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. CSFB restated a “hold” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Netflix from $590.00 to $634.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $570.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $514.80.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

