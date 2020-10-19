Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given a $570.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a $570.00 price target on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $514.80.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $530.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $234.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.51, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $507.55 and its 200 day moving average is $463.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Netflix has a 52-week low of $265.80 and a 52-week high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 4,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $2,698,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,530,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 34,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.68, for a total transaction of $16,613,728.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,613,728.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,544 shares of company stock valued at $97,503,985 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,171,135 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,274,032,000 after acquiring an additional 797,481 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Netflix by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,695,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,142,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,451 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,099,165 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,140,484,000 after acquiring an additional 148,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Netflix by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,873,203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,762,464,000 after acquiring an additional 759,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,406,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,549,980,000 after acquiring an additional 161,395 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.