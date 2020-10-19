NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub cut shares of NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NETGEAR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR opened at $33.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.60. NETGEAR has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $34.93. The company has a market cap of $997.30 million, a PE ratio of 75.80 and a beta of 1.12.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.32. NETGEAR had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $280.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.56 million. As a group, analysts expect that NETGEAR will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 1,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $39,543.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,452.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Waechter sold 2,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $63,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,820 shares in the company, valued at $954,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,776 shares of company stock worth $6,984,440. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 19.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 47.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the second quarter worth $122,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 212.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 54.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,830 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

