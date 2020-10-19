NetSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.62 Million

Wall Street analysts expect NetSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) to report $9.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NetSTREIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.36 million and the highest is $9.80 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that NetSTREIT will report full-year sales of $33.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.90 million to $33.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $57.13 million, with estimates ranging from $56.00 million to $58.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NetSTREIT.

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NetSTREIT in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NTST traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.74. 3,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,207. NetSTREIT has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $19.82.

NetSTREIT Company Profile

NetSTREIT is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring Single-Tenant Net Lease Retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high quality single tenant real estate properties net leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

