NetSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.62 Million

Analysts predict that NetSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) will announce sales of $9.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for NetSTREIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.36 million and the highest is $9.80 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetSTREIT will report full-year sales of $33.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.90 million to $33.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $57.13 million, with estimates ranging from $56.00 million to $58.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NetSTREIT.

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NetSTREIT in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

NTST traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,207. NetSTREIT has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $19.82.

NetSTREIT is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring Single-Tenant Net Lease Retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high quality single tenant real estate properties net leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

