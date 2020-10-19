NextDAO Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. One NextDAO token can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NextDAO has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and $169,405.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NextDAO has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00259122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00093280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00034670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.35 or 0.01372804 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000222 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00149560 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NextDAO’s total supply is 1,524,594,463 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,484,362,354 tokens. NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en

NextDAO Token Trading

NextDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

