NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NFI. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of NFI opened at C$15.85 on Thursday. NFI Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$9.12 and a 1-year high of C$33.94. The stock has a market cap of $990.74 million and a PE ratio of -9.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.53, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.74) by C($0.61). The company had revenue of C$462.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$403.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NFI Group Inc. will post 1.2146792 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Adam L. Gray purchased 150,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,284,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,405,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$66,967,339.20.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

