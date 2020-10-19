NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,565 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 1.3% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in NIKE by 163.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth $42,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth $64,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.61. 90,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,806,140. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.42. The company has a market cap of $199.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $131.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NKE. Raymond James raised their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NIKE from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.03.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 56,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $5,550,209.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $1,424,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 841,962 shares of company stock worth $103,292,012. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

