Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NHYDY. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Danske lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Norsk Hydro ASA currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.25.

Norsk Hydro ASA stock opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $3.91.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

