Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on NHYDY. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Danske lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Norsk Hydro ASA currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.25.
Norsk Hydro ASA stock opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $3.91.
About Norsk Hydro ASA
Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.
