Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) Shares Gap Up to $2.46

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.46, but opened at $2.80. Nuverra Environmental Solutions shares last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 6 shares.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.47 million for the quarter.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NES)

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc provides water logistics and oilfield services to customers focused on the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations in the United States. The company provides water transfer, disposal, rental, and other services associated with the drilling, completion, and ongoing production of shale oil and natural gas.

