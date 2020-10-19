NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Raised by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.8% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Atlantic Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 46.9% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 256.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total value of $5,147,875.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,983 shares in the company, valued at $25,140,304.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total transaction of $5,137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,712 shares in the company, valued at $5,503,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,320 shares of company stock worth $87,129,970. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded down $3.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $548.71. The stock had a trading volume of 230,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,119,043. The firm has a market cap of $340.87 billion, a PE ratio of 100.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.55. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $589.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $521.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $401.87.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $623.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.49.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.