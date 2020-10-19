Odyssey (OCN) Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. In the last seven days, Odyssey has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One Odyssey token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, Huobi, Bit-Z and HitBTC. Odyssey has a total market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $141,725.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00257341 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00093797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00034472 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.97 or 0.01364327 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000221 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00149548 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,617,297,215 tokens. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Odyssey’s official website is www.ocnex.net . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinTiger, Gate.io, HitBTC, Upbit, Kucoin, IDEX, Bit-Z, FCoin, Huobi and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

