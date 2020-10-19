Olympia Financial Group Inc. (OLY.TO) (TSE:OLY) Declares $0.23 Monthly Dividend

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (OLY.TO) (TSE:OLY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the health services provider on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th.

OLY stock opened at C$38.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.15. Olympia Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$30.20 and a 12-month high of C$55.06. The stock has a market cap of $93.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$38.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.89.

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust corporation in Canada. The company operates through Private Health Services Plan, Registered Plans, Foreign Exchange, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and Exempt Edge divisions. The Private Health Services Plan division markets, sells, and administers health and dental benefits to business owners.

