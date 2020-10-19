Olympia Financial Group Inc. (OLY.TO) (TSE:OLY) Declares $0.23 Monthly Dividend

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (OLY.TO) (TSE:OLY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the health services provider on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th.
OLY stock opened at C$38.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.15. Olympia Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$30.20 and a 12-month high of C$55.06. The stock has a market cap of $93.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$38.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.89.
About Olympia Financial Group Inc. (OLY.TO)
