OneLedger Price Up 9% Over Last 7 Days (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. Over the last week, OneLedger has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. One OneLedger token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN, CoinEx and UEX. OneLedger has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and $101,438.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OneLedger Profile

OneLedger is a token. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 433,138,946 tokens. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger . The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io

OneLedger Token Trading

OneLedger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Kucoin, Bilaxy, UEX, Hotbit, IDEX, BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

