Ontology Price Tops $0.58 on Exchanges (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One Ontology coin can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00004918 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, Upbit, Huobi and Hotbit. During the last week, Ontology has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a total market cap of $447.54 million and approximately $122.88 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00017150 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00010380 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001543 BTC.

About Ontology

ONT uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 775,484,099 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ontology Coin Trading

Ontology can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Upbit, BitMart, HitBTC, Indodax, Bitbns, BCEX, Koinex, Kucoin, Binance, Hotbit, Bibox, Huobi and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

