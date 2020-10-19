Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Raised by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 153,220 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 1.1% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 229,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $11,072,000 after purchasing an additional 47,212 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,873 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 17,248 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 2,441,764 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $118,011,000 after acquiring an additional 40,672 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,697,000. 48.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.16. 204,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,445,010. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $62.60. The company has a market capitalization of $181.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 7,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $428,421.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 292,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,846,763.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Oracle from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Oracle from $62.50 to $68.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

