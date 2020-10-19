Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a hold rating on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.70.

NASDAQ:OSMT opened at $5.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.33. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $9.67. The company has a market capitalization of $308.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 3.31.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 73.47%. The firm had revenue of $37.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $154,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 26,181 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 127,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 17,342 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 59,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 17,937 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 291.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 8,707 shares during the period. 11.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

