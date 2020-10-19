Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OTTR. Sidoti upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Otter Tail from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $38.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.32. Otter Tail has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $57.74.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Otter Tail had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $192.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otter Tail will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTTR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Otter Tail in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Otter Tail in the second quarter worth about $83,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 10.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 71.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otter Tail in the first quarter worth about $204,000. 46.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

