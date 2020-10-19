PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) Shares Gap Down to $5.19

Shares of PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.19, but opened at $4.90. PainReform shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

About PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX)

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of pain in Israel. It develops PRF-110, a product based on local anesthetic ropivacaine, which completed Phase II clinical study in hernia repair. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Herzeliya, Israel.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for PainReform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PainReform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.