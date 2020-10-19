ParkinGo Trading Down 28.2% Over Last 7 Days (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 19th. One ParkinGo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0405 or 0.00000347 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 28.2% lower against the dollar. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $817,581.43 and $59.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,680.29 or 0.99999510 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00048694 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001349 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000604 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00126512 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00029364 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000298 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

ParkinGo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

