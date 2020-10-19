Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Passage Bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $32.50 price target on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Passage Bio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Passage Bio currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.13.

PASG stock opened at $17.79 on Thursday. Passage Bio has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $38.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.32.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60). Equities analysts forecast that Passage Bio will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PASG. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Passage Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on developing transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It has research, collaboration, and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania and its gene therapy program; and The Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania for research and development collaborations, and exclusive license rights to patents for certain products and technologies.

