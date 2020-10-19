Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PAYC has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Paycom Software from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $328.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $277.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $296.71.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

NYSE:PAYC opened at $381.80 on Thursday. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $163.42 and a 52 week high of $385.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 126.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $303.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.91.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $181.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $14,008,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.03, for a total value of $15,251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 410,000 shares of company stock worth $137,884,150. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 396.8% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Paycom Software by 39.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 7.8% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Paycom Software by 7.2% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 2.8% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.