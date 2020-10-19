PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Receives Hold Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of PBF Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. CSFB downgraded shares of PBF Energy from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.97.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $5.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $650.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average of $8.84. PBF Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $34.91.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($3.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($1.19). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post -7.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 150,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $1,089,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Connor Thomas L. O bought 25,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $146,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 132,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,350.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 443,500 shares of company stock worth $3,150,890 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 18.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,723,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,521,000 after acquiring an additional 876,104 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 163.6% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,137,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,347 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 1,421.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,579,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,664 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 75.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,566,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,046,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.