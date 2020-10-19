Pearson (LON:PSON) Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Pearson (LON:PSON) to an underweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, AR Network reports. They currently have GBX 520 ($6.79) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 570 ($7.45).

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 661 ($8.64) to GBX 654 ($8.54) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Kepler Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 613.55 ($8.02).

Shares of Pearson stock opened at GBX 544 ($7.11) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 539.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 528.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01. Pearson has a twelve month low of GBX 412.09 ($5.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 712.60 ($9.31). The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01.

Pearson (LON:PSON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported GBX (5.10) (($0.07)) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX (1) (($0.01)) by GBX (4.10) (($0.05)). Analysts forecast that Pearson will post 5560.6305011 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.14%.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

