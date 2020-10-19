Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Cut to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pearson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Pearson from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Pearson from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Pearson stock opened at $7.08 on Thursday. Pearson has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of -0.03.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.0778 per share. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 13D Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,664,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pearson by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 65,297 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pearson by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Pearson during the 1st quarter worth $859,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pearson by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 20,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

