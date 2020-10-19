Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PTON. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Peloton from $59.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Peloton from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Peloton from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Peloton from $66.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Peloton from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.64.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $131.33 on Thursday. Peloton has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $139.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion and a PE ratio of -92.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.60.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. Peloton had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $607.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 171.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,209 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total transaction of $433,284.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,865.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President William Lynch sold 313,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $25,355,880.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 187,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,165,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 959,996 shares of company stock valued at $87,174,415 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Peloton by 615.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peloton during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Peloton during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

