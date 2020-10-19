Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Shares Gap Down to $1.74

Shares of Performant Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PFMT) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.74, but opened at $1.64. Performant Financial shares last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 1,900 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on PFMT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Performant Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Performant Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of $95.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average is $0.73.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.10 million. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Performant Financial stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Performant Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PFMT) by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 135,600 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of Performant Financial worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 47.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

