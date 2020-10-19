Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 0.5% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 847.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PFE. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

PFE stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $37.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,269,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,357,516. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.32. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $40.97. The stock has a market cap of $210.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

