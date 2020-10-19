Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 322.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 889.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.91.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.36. The company had a trading volume of 95,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,376,484. The company has a market capitalization of $123.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.09.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.49%.

In related news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

