Piper Sandler Boosts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $153.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $148.00 to $153.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a neutral rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $137.03.

Get NIKE alerts:

NYSE NKE opened at $128.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NIKE has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $131.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.42 and a 200-day moving average of $101.42. The company has a market cap of $199.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.65, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $1,424,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 841,962 shares of company stock worth $103,292,012. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 163.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.