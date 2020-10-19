Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Insider Michael D. Sieger Sells 2,868 Shares

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.14, for a total transaction of $275,729.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,982,840.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

PGR stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $96.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,171. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.87. Progressive Corp has a 1 year low of $62.18 and a 1 year high of $102.05. The stock has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Progressive by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in Progressive by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Progressive by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Progressive by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Progressive by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

