Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of Puma stock traded up $1.70 on Wednesday, hitting $93.20. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 334. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.46. Puma has a one year low of $43.01 and a one year high of $98.05.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

