Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) and ALX Oncology (NYSE:RNLX) Head to Head Comparison

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) and ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:RNLX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Quest Diagnostics and ALX Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quest Diagnostics 0 9 9 0 2.50 ALX Oncology 0 1 1 0 2.50

Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus price target of $126.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.83%. ALX Oncology has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 83.49%. Given ALX Oncology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ALX Oncology is more favorable than Quest Diagnostics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.2% of Quest Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Quest Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Quest Diagnostics and ALX Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quest Diagnostics 9.99% 13.78% 6.33% ALX Oncology N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Quest Diagnostics and ALX Oncology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quest Diagnostics $7.73 billion 2.09 $858.00 million $6.56 18.32 ALX Oncology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Quest Diagnostics has higher revenue and earnings than ALX Oncology.

Summary

Quest Diagnostics beats ALX Oncology on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services. It offers diagnostic information services primarily under the Quest Diagnostics brand, as well as under the AmeriPath, Dermpath Diagnostics, Athena Diagnostics, ExamOne, and Quanum brands to patients, clinicians, hospitals, integrated delivery networks, health plans, employers, and accountable care organizations through a network of laboratories, patient service centers, phlebotomists in physician offices, call centers and mobile paramedics, nurses, and other health and wellness professionals. The company also offers risk assessment services for the life insurance industry; and health information technology solutions for healthcare organizations and clinicians. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform, which employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score. Renalytix AI plc has a license agreement with Mount Sinai Health System to develop and commercialize licensed products in connection with the application of artificial intelligence for the diagnosis of kidney disease; Joslin Diabetes Center, Inc. for developing and commercializing products for diagnosing and predicting kidney disease using biomarkers; and Kantaro Biosciences LLC for developing and commercializing laboratory tests for the detection of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2. Its products are used in kidney disease diagnosis and prognosis, clinical care, patient stratification for drug clinical trials, and drug target discovery. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

