Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Given “Buy” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

RDN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Radian Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Radian Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Radian Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.83.

RDN opened at $17.75 on Thursday. Radian Group has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $26.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average of $14.99.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $364.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.20 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Radian Group will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 146.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,350,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967,479 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 182.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,674,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,653 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,272,000 after purchasing an additional 455,146 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 150.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 715,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,091,000 after purchasing an additional 429,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the second quarter worth $5,253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

