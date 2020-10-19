Raise Trading 4.6% Lower This Week (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 19th. Raise has a market capitalization of $117,589.11 and approximately $32.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Raise has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. One Raise token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00259122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00093280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00034670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.35 or 0.01372804 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000222 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00149560 BTC.

Raise Profile

Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens. Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken . The official website for Raise is herotoken.io

Buying and Selling Raise

