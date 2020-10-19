Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Raven Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Raven Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Get Raven Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RAVN opened at $24.31 on Thursday. Raven Industries has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.14. The company has a market cap of $871.39 million, a PE ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.42.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $85.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Raven Industries will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marc E. Lebaron bought 4,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $109,986.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,782.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Raven Industries during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Raven Industries during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Raven Industries by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Raven Industries by 213.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Raven Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Raven Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.