Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €22.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RNO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €30.25 ($35.59).

Get Renault alerts:

Renault stock opened at €23.87 ($28.08) on Thursday. Renault has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($118.47). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €21.24.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.