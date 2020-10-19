Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) (RCH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on November 5th

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) (TSE:RCH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 21st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0667 per share on Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st.

RCH stock opened at C$38.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$20.51 and a 52-week high of C$41.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.34.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) (TSE:RCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 8th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$311.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$289.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 1.5374415 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Antoine Auclair sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.64, for a total transaction of C$489,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$85,853.72. Also, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.70, for a total transaction of C$107,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,765,186.50. Insiders sold 93,000 shares of company stock worth $3,231,150 in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RCH. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday.

About Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

