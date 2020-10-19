RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) One Day Volume Tops $202,390.00

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 19th. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be bought for $0.0585 or 0.00000501 BTC on popular exchanges. RING X PLATFORM has a total market cap of $4.26 million and $202,390.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RING X PLATFORM has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00259122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00093280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00034670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.35 or 0.01372804 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000222 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00149560 BTC.

About RING X PLATFORM

RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 452,372,597 coins and its circulating supply is 72,816,059 coins. The official website for RING X PLATFORM is ringx.io . The official message board for RING X PLATFORM is medium.com/@ringplatform

RING X PLATFORM Coin Trading

RING X PLATFORM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RING X PLATFORM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RING X PLATFORM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

