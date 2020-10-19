Rise Price Reaches $0.0048 on Exchanges (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 74.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Over the last seven days, Rise has traded down 74.4% against the dollar. Rise has a total market capitalization of $778,675.27 and approximately $584.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rise coin can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rise alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00022228 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002523 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000298 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About Rise

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 162,383,543 coins. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official website is rise.vision

According to CryptoCompare, ” “

Buying and Selling Rise

Rise can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.